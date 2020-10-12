Gregory Rupp
January 13, 1947 - October 4, 2020
Ponte Vedra, Florida - On October 4, 2020, Gregory Allen Rupp loving husband, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin passed away at the age of 73 at Starling at Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, FL. Greg had lived at this facility in Memory Care for 2.5 years.
Greg was born on January 13, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to Donald and Esther (Hunter) Rupp. His family moved to Kansas City, MO when Greg was young. He served 4 years in the National Guard with 1.5 of these years in Viet Nam. Greg received his Bachelors Degree in Mathematics/Accounting from University of Missouri, Kansas City and then continued on to work on his masters degree in Accounting.
He worked in various accounting related positions until his retirement in 2005. In 1977, he moved to Maryville, MO to be an Employment Tax Auditor for the state of Missouri. Maryville is where he met his future bride Marjorie (Marge) Ackley Combs. They were married on December 6, 1981.
Over the years, Greg and Marge lived in various states and retired in the St. Augustine, FL area. Greg was a big Penn State football and KU basketball fan and avidly watched the games to cheer his teams to victory. He loved the game of golf and started playing as a child. After moving to the St. Augustine area, he became a charter member of the South Hampton Golf Club and led the Saturday Seniors Group for numerous years. He was fondly known as the "Commissioner". His quick wit and dry sense of humor accompanied by a funny little smile will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Greg was preceded in death by his Father and Mother and brother Robert H Rupp. He is survived by wife Marge of Ponte Vedra, FL, his sister Judith A Cook of Windemere, FL, his brother's children and grandchildren - Dawn (Dave) Kub – Abby and Emerson of Windemere, FL, Justin Rupp of Kansas City, MO, his sisters in law and brother in law - Janice McGinnis of Maryville, MO, Karen and Jerry Holt of Sidney, IA and Cheryl Asbury of Kansas City, MO and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation or First Tee of North Florida. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
.