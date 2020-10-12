1/1
Gregory Rupp
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Rupp
January 13, 1947 - October 4, 2020
Ponte Vedra, Florida - On October 4, 2020, Gregory Allen Rupp loving husband, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin passed away at the age of 73 at Starling at Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, FL. Greg had lived at this facility in Memory Care for 2.5 years.
Greg was born on January 13, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to Donald and Esther (Hunter) Rupp. His family moved to Kansas City, MO when Greg was young. He served 4 years in the National Guard with 1.5 of these years in Viet Nam. Greg received his Bachelors Degree in Mathematics/Accounting from University of Missouri, Kansas City and then continued on to work on his masters degree in Accounting.
He worked in various accounting related positions until his retirement in 2005. In 1977, he moved to Maryville, MO to be an Employment Tax Auditor for the state of Missouri. Maryville is where he met his future bride Marjorie (Marge) Ackley Combs. They were married on December 6, 1981.
Over the years, Greg and Marge lived in various states and retired in the St. Augustine, FL area. Greg was a big Penn State football and KU basketball fan and avidly watched the games to cheer his teams to victory. He loved the game of golf and started playing as a child. After moving to the St. Augustine area, he became a charter member of the South Hampton Golf Club and led the Saturday Seniors Group for numerous years. He was fondly known as the "Commissioner". His quick wit and dry sense of humor accompanied by a funny little smile will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Greg was preceded in death by his Father and Mother and brother Robert H Rupp. He is survived by wife Marge of Ponte Vedra, FL, his sister Judith A Cook of Windemere, FL, his brother's children and grandchildren - Dawn (Dave) Kub – Abby and Emerson of Windemere, FL, Justin Rupp of Kansas City, MO, his sisters in law and brother in law - Janice McGinnis of Maryville, MO, Karen and Jerry Holt of Sidney, IA and Cheryl Asbury of Kansas City, MO and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation or First Tee of North Florida. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Home
120 East First Street
Maryville, MO 64468
(660) 582-3176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved