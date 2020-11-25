1/
Gregory Stephenson
November 19, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Gregory J. Stephenson, 74, Kansas City, KS, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Providence Medical Center. Due to the Coronovirus, services will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice or KCUR Public Radio.
Greg was born November 8, 1946, in Lawrence, KS and had lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He had worked for the Wyandotte County Health Dept. for 40 years and retired in 2016 as the Public Health Advisor. Greg is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lee S. Stephenson, daughter and her husband, Megan and Mike Leihy and a granddaughter, Emma. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
