|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Grove Virginia "Ginny" Grove, 68, longtime resident of Grandview, MO, went to see The Lord on April 24, 2019. Visitation will be at McGilley & George Funeral Home 12913 Grandview Rd. Grandview MO on Sunday, April 28, 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be at same location on Monday, April 29, at 10 am. Burial will follow in Park Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, KC, MO. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleygeorgegrandview.com Ginny was loved by her family and many friends. She was a Wonder Woman and very unique in many ways!
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019