|
|
"Jerry" Gurney G. Bartley "Jerry" Gurney G. Bartley, 67, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born July 29, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Robert and Madgel Knight Bartley. On October 22, 2001 he took a position as a regulatory specialist with OOIDA (Owner/Operator Independent Driver Association) in Green Valley, Missouri. Jerry will live on in the hearts of his mother, Madgel Beagel of Burlington; a daughter, Angela Dowell of Lebo; sister, Shauna (Steve) Teeter of Quapaw, Oklahoma; brothers, Jack (Marion) Bartley of Lebo and David (Juanita) Bartley of Lebo; two grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Becky Bartley of Osage City. Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Booster Club or Autism Speaks and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019