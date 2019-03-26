Gus C. Fasone Gus C. Fasone, 83, Kansas City, Kansas passed from this earth March 23, 2019. He was 83 years old. We lay to rest a pillar of the community of Wyandotte County KS. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm, with a funeral service following at 12pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Gus was born March 20th 1936, the son of Charles and Lena Fasone both of whom preceded him in death as did his sister, Susan Corsentino along with one grandson, Scott Owen Reynolds, Jr. And the love of his life for 52 years, wife Okema Fasone. Gus leaves behind 4 daughters, Deanitra Anzek (Mark Turner) of KCK, Kimberli Beck (Gerald) of KCK, Lisa Kalz of St. Louis, MO and Renea Reed of Springfield, MO as well as one son, Chuck Fasone (Tereasa) of Springfield, MO. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Gus was a visionary, always looking for a way to put Wyandotte County on the map. He owned Fasone's Supper Club from the 1970's thru 1990's. He created and owned Sandstone Amphitheater which brought big name musical talent into Wyandotte County. He most recently worked as a consultant for the Board of Public Utilities until December 18th 2018. Gus was a contributor and sponsor of the 4H Clubs of Wyandotte County. Gus coached youth football for many years in the 70's and sponsored several baseball, softball, and T-ball teams for many years at WYCO sports fields. He loved watching and talking about all sports but his favorite was the KU Jayhawks. Gus lived for his family, taking them on many family vacations. His favorite place to go was Disney World in Florida. The last several years of his life he spent caring for his wife Okema who suffered from Alzheimer's until she passed in March of 2018. Gus was there for her through all stages of the disease and was heartbroken when she lost her battle. Gus had a brilliant mind for business and was at his best when helping people with business decisions. He touched so many people's lives in Wyandotte County. He could be tough when he wanted something done but also extremely generous to those who needed help. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him but especially by those of us who loved him.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019