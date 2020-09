Or Copy this URL to Share

Gussie Lee Union 78, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Service: Sept 3, 11 am at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church 107 E. Kay St Lansing , KS. Visit 9-11. Interment: Chapel Hill Cemetery. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons



