Gustave John "Jack" Lorenz Gustave John (Jack) Lorenz was born March 15, 1933, at the height of the depression, to his father Gustave August Lorenz and his mother Anna Loretta (Tuozzo) Lorenz. An interesting story, when Gustave was brought home, Anna his mother had not decided on a name, so her sisters had started calling him Jackie. Well as Gustave grew older, Gustave started using the name Jack as opposed to John his middle name. Jack lived in Buffalo until War II, they moved for War-related employment across the country until settling in Kansas City in 1942. Jack attended Central High School in 1949 and began college in Warrensburg Missouri. At that time the Korean war was starting up - so Jack joined the Air Force in 1950 and left with an honorable discharge in 1955. Jack used his military benefits and continued his education at UMKC and graduated in 1960 with a BS in Mathematics. While in college at UMKC, Jack married Barbara Ann (Ayres) Lorenz in 1958. In 1959 Jack had his first child a son Michael August in December of 1959, followed by a daughter, Carolyn Ann in December of 1960. Using his engineering and technical degree, Jack started a company with United Telephone UTI called United Computing Systems. For the rest of Jack's career, Jack was very instrumental in the Telecommunication industry. Jack ended his lifelong employment career retiring from a startup telecommunications company he had started ten years earlier. Jack spent over 45 years in the telecommunications industry. Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann, son Michael August, daughter Carolyn Ann Cunningham and four grandkids Haley and Jon Cunningham and Kirsten and Derrick Lamm. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter and All Saints Episcopal Church 100 E. Red Bridge Road Kansas City, Mo 64114 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow the service. Contributions in Jack's honor may be made to the church or any veteran's organization of your choice. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174. www.signaturefunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020