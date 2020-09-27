1/
Gustave Michael Kropff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gustave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gustave Michael Kropff
September 14, 2020
Venice, Florida - Gustave Michael Kropff, 83, died peacefully at his home in Venice, FL. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, 4 children, their spouses, and 8 grandchildren. Mike was born in KCMO, and had a long career in the railroad industry. As a lover of his pets, memorial donations can be made to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City, MO or the Memorial Garden at Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Venice, FL where he will be interred (pending). Full obituary may be viewed at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/fort-myers-fl/gustave-kropff-9358476


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved