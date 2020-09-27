Gustave Michael Kropff
September 14, 2020
Venice, Florida - Gustave Michael Kropff, 83, died peacefully at his home in Venice, FL. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, 4 children, their spouses, and 8 grandchildren. Mike was born in KCMO, and had a long career in the railroad industry. As a lover of his pets, memorial donations can be made to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City, MO or the Memorial Garden at Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Venice, FL where he will be interred (pending). Full obituary may be viewed at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/fort-myers-fl/gustave-kropff-9358476