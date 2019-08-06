Kansas City Star Obituaries
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Guy B. Daniel Obituary
Guy B. Daniel Guy B. Daniel, 91, formerly of Topeka, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage. To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019
