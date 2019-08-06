|
|
Guy B. Daniel Guy B. Daniel, 91, formerly of Topeka, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage. To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019