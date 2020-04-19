|
Guy Vincent Foster Guy Vincent Foster, Overland Park, KS and Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully at 85 on Monday, April 13, 2020. Guy was a proud Michigan native and University of Michigan alumni, where he met Linda, his wife of 60 years. Late in life his most important criteria for new living quarters was access to the Big Ten Network so he could follow his beloved Wolverines no matter the sport. In his final days Guy was still enjoying reruns of old UofM games, since there were no live events to experience. Guy was a loyal business manager for the Buick Motor Division for over 37 years and frowned, but lovingly, each time his sons purchased an import. He was an accomplished tennis player and a lousy golfer, preferring to scavenge golf balls rather than hit them. Guy is survived by his wife Linda, three sons, Bart (Beth), Andy (Nancy), and Michael (Julie); and seven grandchildren, Nick, Katie, Emily, Daniel, Sam, Madeline, and Abigail. The family would like to thank the incredible care givers at Park Meadows and Ascend Hospice. Guy so appreciated your attention. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020