Gwen B. Miller It is with great sadness that the family of Gwen Miller announces her passing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 96 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born in Eldon, Missouri on September 13th, 1922. Gwen grew up near the town of Akinsville, Missouri on her grandfather's farm. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Fortuna High School. She started teaching in a one room schoolhouse at the age of 16 and worked her way through college, completing her Education Degree at Central Missouri (State) University. Gwen kept teaching while waiting for her fiance, Frank W. Miller, to return from his WWII service, and resumed teaching after their marriage. Gwen loved to teach her students, and her students adored her. Gwen and Frank were married on April 24, 1946 following his return home. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary before his passing on May 18, 2007. Their marriage was a wonderful, loving role model for their three children, Bruce, Carol and Anne. Frank and Gwen were devoted members of the Country Club Christian Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Gwen's faith led her to leadership on many church committees. She presented thoughtful lessons to her Sunday school class, displaying her wonderful knowledge of the Holy Bible and her love for the Lord. She was an active, over 50-year member of Chapter GM, of P.E.O. and held many offices, including President of the Chapter. Gwen was an impeccable seamstress, wonderful writer and home design expert. At any major family event, she was known to write poetry with wit and love. She continued to teach us all throughout her life in her loving, incomparable way. Gwen leaves a legacy of love with her three children and their families, Bruce E. Miller (Rebecca), Ashburn, Virginia, Carol Chipman (Bob), Topeka, Kansas, and Anne Simon (Michael Feil), Wichita, Kansas. She loved each of eight grandchildren unconditionally, Zachary Simon, Laura Simon, Kelsey Stringer (husband, Nick), Bryce Miller (wife, Julia), Bobby Chipman (fiance Caysie Beetley), Taylor Miller, Alex Simon (wife, Claire), Nate Simon, and three great grandchildren Everett and Wyatt Stringer and Margo Simon. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church. Graveside service will be approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton, Missouri. The family has suggested memorial contributions to the Country Club Christian Church, Youth Education and Ministry Fund. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabel.com

Published in Kansas City Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019