Gwen Hayes Feindel Gwen Hayes Feindel, 79, a resident of Pawling, NY, formerly of Greenwood Village, CO, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home in Pawling, NY. Mrs. Feindel was a Business and English teacher at North High School in Denver for 33 years and retired in 1998. She was born on April 15, 1940 in Kansas City, MO and was the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Thelma Chanley Hayes. On September 14, 1963, she married Frederick W. Feindel, III, who survives her. Mrs. Feindel was a member of the Quaker Hill and Pawling Historical Society, Alpha Sigma Alpha, and a Tribal Citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Western Branch. She graduated from Central High School in Kansas City, MO, received a BS from Central Missouri State University and a MA from The University of Northern Colorado. She is survived by two daughters, Anneliese Wainwright and her husband, Simon, of Austin, TX and Kate Boulamaali and her husband, Mourad, of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by two brothers, John Hayes of Lee's Summit, MO and Dan Hayes of Lompoc, CA; a sister, Karen Terhune of Denver, CO and four grandchildren, Saxon and Beatrix Wainwright and Sarah and Adam Boulamaali. Funeral services will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019