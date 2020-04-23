|
Gwendolyn Groner Thornton Gwendolyn Thornton, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, MI and formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 10, 1931 and grew up in Dallas, TX. After graduating from Baylor University, she married William Arthur Thornton on October 11, 1952, in Dallas. She moved to Mt. Pleasant in 2016 following the death of her husband. She was dedicated to her church fellowships, devoted to opera, and took pride in her Texas heritage. She had the soul of an artist, the manners of a cultured lady, and the generosity of spirit such that she never met a stranger. Gwen is survived by two adult children, Howard (Rob Lieber) Thornton of San Francisco, CA and Annette Thornton of Mt. Pleasant. Cremation has taken place. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1250 Watson, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858 or Woodland Hospice, 2597 S. Meridian Rd., Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2020