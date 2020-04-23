Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Groner Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Groner Thornton Obituary
Gwendolyn Groner Thornton Gwendolyn Thornton, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, MI and formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 10, 1931 and grew up in Dallas, TX. After graduating from Baylor University, she married William Arthur Thornton on October 11, 1952, in Dallas. She moved to Mt. Pleasant in 2016 following the death of her husband. She was dedicated to her church fellowships, devoted to opera, and took pride in her Texas heritage. She had the soul of an artist, the manners of a cultured lady, and the generosity of spirit such that she never met a stranger. Gwen is survived by two adult children, Howard (Rob Lieber) Thornton of San Francisco, CA and Annette Thornton of Mt. Pleasant. Cremation has taken place. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1250 Watson, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858 or Woodland Hospice, 2597 S. Meridian Rd., Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -