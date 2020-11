Gwendolyn L. CainSeptember 27, 1932 - November 10, 2020Independence, Missouri - Gwendolyn Lee Cain was born 9/27/32 in Colby, KS, the only child of Arthur and Ann Cain. Much of her youth was spent in St. Joseph. After graduation from high school, she moved to KC, MO and was employed by Southwestern Bell. Gwen passed away 11/10/20 at The Groves in Independence, MO. She is survived by cousins and friends. Per her wishes, Gwen was cremated. In the midst of this pandemic, no services will be held.