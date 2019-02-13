|
Gwendolyn Martin Gwendolyn Martin, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her home with family at her side. Gwen was born December 8, 1948 to Elton and Edith (Hunter) Martin in Kansas City, MO. Gwen is survived by a son Stephen Bridges, a daughter Lauretta Richtermeyer, both of Kansas City, MO, a grandson Aiden Bridges of Blue Springs, MO, two sisters Janet Kent of Overland Park, KS, Lauretta Edwards (Rick) of Kansas City, MO, numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and many special friends including Jerry Hardin. Gwen was preceded in death by both parents and one brother Elton Martin. A Memorial Service celebrating Gwen's life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St. Parkville, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. Memories of Gwen and condolences to the family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019