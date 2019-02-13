Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Martin


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn Martin Obituary
Gwendolyn Martin Gwendolyn Martin, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her home with family at her side. Gwen was born December 8, 1948 to Elton and Edith (Hunter) Martin in Kansas City, MO. Gwen is survived by a son Stephen Bridges, a daughter Lauretta Richtermeyer, both of Kansas City, MO, a grandson Aiden Bridges of Blue Springs, MO, two sisters Janet Kent of Overland Park, KS, Lauretta Edwards (Rick) of Kansas City, MO, numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and many special friends including Jerry Hardin. Gwen was preceded in death by both parents and one brother Elton Martin. A Memorial Service celebrating Gwen's life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St. Parkville, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. Memories of Gwen and condolences to the family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
Download Now