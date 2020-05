Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwenevere R. Biamont Gwen Biamont, 69, of Independence, MO passed away April 27, 2020. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. Services will be private. (Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel).





