H. David Randall
August 19, 1940 - November 28, 2020
Sabetha, Kansas - H. David (Dave) Randall, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas. Dave was born August 19, 1940 in Highland, Kansas to Floyd and Marie (Heaston) Randall. He grew up on a farm in rural Robinson, Kansas. Dave spent several years in the United States Air Force before marrying the love of his life, Karen (Kneisel), on his birthday in 1962. For more than 30 years, he worked as a computer programmer for United Telecom (now known as T-Mobile) in Kansas City. Over the years, he took an active role in his daughters' and grandchildren's school, 4-H, sports and church activities. Dave had a keen sense of humor and the ability to make others laugh. He treasured his Christian faith, family time, Branson road trips and preparing his famous burritos. After retiring, Dave and Karen spent several winters at a senior resort community in Arizona. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wes Randall; and his granddaughter, Molly Nugent. He is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Sandra (David) Story, and Becky (Keith) Bryan; four grandchildren, Kadie Nugent, Justin Bryan, Hayley Nugent and Jared Bryan; a sister, Muriel (Bob) Bartlow; a sister-in-law, Elaine Randall; nieces, nephews, and extended family. A special thank you to the people at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha for their loving care and support during his final years. Due to the present pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534. www.popkessmortuaries.com