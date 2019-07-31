Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Dolores Hunter


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Dolores Hunter Obituary
H. Dolores Hunter Hazel Dolores Hunter, 89, of Independence, MO passed away July 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 2nd, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence. Dolores was born on May 22, 1930, to Paul and Hazel (Thorpe) Hunter in Independence, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman High School and went on to work in the credit department at Sears, Roebuck and Company until her retirement in 1992. Dolores was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a volunteer at the Truman Library for many years. She loved gardening and had a special place in her heart for children. She will be missed dearly by many friends and neighbors who love her. Contributions may be made in her honor to Missouri Baptist Children's Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now