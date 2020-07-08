H.E. "Gene" Brownback H.E. "Gene" Brownback, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Ellsworth, KS. He was born November 22, 1928 in Centerville, KS to J.L. and Sylvia (Johnson) Brownback. Gene married Mary Ellen Adams in Hume, MO on July 22, 1951. He retired as a conductor from Union Pacific Railroad after a long and very enjoyable career. Gene was a US Navy veteran and member of the Baptist Church, American Legion, Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge. He and Ellen were longtime residents of Osawatomie, KS where they owned and operated Brownback Hardware before fully retiring to Ellsworth. An avid golfer and fisherman, Gene also loved spending time with his family and playing cards. After his career ended, Gene and Ellen enjoyed summer vacations at their lake home in Grove, OK and spending winters in Phoenix, AZ. Gene is survived by his wife, Ellen of Ellsworth; sons, Steve Brownback (Patti) of Overland Park, KS and David Brownback (Cheryl) of Ellsworth; four grandchildren, Jeff Brownback (Susie) of Andover, KS, Doug Brownback (Michelle) of Pierre, SD, Thomas Brownback (Kate) of Herndon, VA, and Sarah Wortman (Neil) of Southlake, TX; eight great grandchildren, Lucas, Nathan, J.P., Luke, Olivia, Everly, Owen and Miles; and sister, Kathy Kinder of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Eldon and Harold Brownback. A private family inurnment will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth County Food Bank, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. parsonsfh.com