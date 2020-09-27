H. Jeanne Gregg
September 23, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - H. Jeanne Gregg, 94, died peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Lakeview Care Center in Lenexa, Kansas. Jeanne was born on June 10, 1929 to Mary and Troy Ivester in Kansas City Kansas.
Jeanne had two sisters, Velma Jo (Jody) Shriver and Grace Anne Smith. At the age of 5, she met her lifelong best friend Joie K Tenenbaum. She graduated from Washington Rural High School in Kansas City, Kansas. At the University of Kansas, while she studied art, she met and married Carl Vernon Hubbell. They had three children, Dr Gail Hubbell (Anton Brammer), Becky Hubbell (Kirk Rahm), and James Wallace Hubbell (Alison Gwinn). Jim, who had Alzheimer's disease, preceded his mother in death on March 26, 2020. Jim's obituary is also in this newspaper edition.
After her divorce from Carl, she met L. Lorence Gregg at a Parents without Partners Meeting and they married in June 24, 1967. Lorence and Jeanne joined their two families to include Doug Gregg, Pam Gregg Smith (Harold), Spencer Gregg (Penny), Lorie Estelle, Karen Dees (David). Their family lived in Prairie Village, Kansas. Jeanne returned to KU to get her LMSW and spent the remainder of her career as a social worker for the Shawnee Mission Schools. Patty Spehart was another lifelong friend she met at that time.
Jeanne and Lorence spent many fun years together. Jeanne loved spending time with all the family especially grandkids and great grandkids. They loved to entertain, especially pool parties in their backyard. These parties were especially notable as Jeanne was a terrific cook. She and Lorence loved to travel and went many places, but their annual trip to the Bahamas was probably their favorite. They loved to find great happy hours and listen to good music, and they did not know a stranger. When they retired, they sold their home in Prairie Village and moved to Lakeview Village in Lenexa Kansas. Lorence died on May 25, 2009.
Jeanne spent her remaining years at Lakeview and eventually met Ed Willey who has been her companion for a number of years. They loved to dance and developed many friends. Jeanne, who lived with AR macular degeneration for many years, was fortunate to have Susan McLarty to help her as she became more visually impaired. When she became more limited in her activities Jeanne moved to the Lakeview Centerpointe Care Center in the summer of 2017.
Besides her children, stepchildren and Ed, Jeanne leaves sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and lots of friends she has enjoyed through the years. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited. A memorial service will be planned for summer 2021.
The family would like to thank everyone at Lakeview Village and especially the Care Center for their compassionate care of Jeanne.
.