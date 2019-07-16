|
H. R. "Bob" Hay It is with great sadness that the family of Harvey Robert Hay announce his passing on July 13, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Bob will be deeply missed by Ruth, his wife of 73 years, daughter Sharon, son Steven and granddaughter Vasilisa. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral service will be held at 10am at Village Presbyterian Church. For complete obituary please visit our website at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019