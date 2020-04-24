|
|
H. Tracy Remington H. (Harry) Tracy Remington, 73 years old, passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, at his home near Kingsville, surrounded by his family. A private graveside service is planned, with a celebration of life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Children's Mercy Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108. Tracy was born to LeRoy and Betty (Pfeiffer) Remington on March 29, 1946, in Bend, Oregon. He attended Hazel Grove Elementary in Lee's Summit, often buying candy bars at the neighborhood gas station, and selling them for double the price to classmates. He was an active child, often running around with his childhood friends, Jim Burnett and Danny Rowe. When he wasn't with classmates, he was spending time with his cousins and extended family. Tracy graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1964, where he had met his future wife, Charlotta Leach (their first date was a dare) and began working for Garney Construction as a laborer. In 1965, the day he signed up for private pilot lessons, he received his draft notice. In December, 1965, Tracy headed to San Diego, California, for Navy Basic Training, knowing he would be sent into the Vietnam War. Tracy and Charlotta were united in marriage on April 23, 1966 in Point Mugu, California. Charlotta returned home to Lee's Summit and Tracy was deployed as a military police officer to Da Nang, Vietnam, where he oversaw a large supply depot. Given his entrepreneurial spirit, he used this position to his advantage. After his tour of duty, he received orders to Lewes, Delaware. Upon discharge in 1968, Tracy and Charlotta moved back to Lee's Summit. Tracy worked for a short time as a laborer, then joined the Pipefitters Union and became a member of Local 533 of Kansas City. Tracy was a proud union pipefitter for his entire career, working for Sanders Company, Foley Company and KC Mechanical. He retired from pipefitting in October 2002. His son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin followed him into the trade. He piped the original fountains at Kauffman Stadium, and loved to tell about sitting under the fountains the first time they were turned on during a Royals game. Always a storyteller, he regaled those around him with stories of hunting squirrels, being kicked out of Johnny Ray's hamburger joint, causing chaos with his cousins, watching the Ruskin tornado, catching his bed on fire when he was young, and many other "experiences". He loved children, animals and nature. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying hunting turkey, ducks, geese and pheasant. And he deeply treasured his family and life. Tracy was preceded in death by his father LeRoy, his bonus father, Larry Castle, his mother, Betty (Remington) Castle, his grandparents, his half-brother, Brent Remington, and many aunts and uncles, as well as his sister-in-law Janice Riggs, mother-in-law Virginia Leach, and his father-in-law Estle Leach. He is survived by Charlotta Remington of the home, Tasha (Luke) Stephens, Lone Jack, Mo., Todd (Susan) Remington, Kingsville, Mo., and Tarah (David) Brown of Lee's Summit, Mo. He is also survived by the light of his life his grandchildren and great-grandson Kiersten, Jackson, Carter, Drake (Alyssa), Wyatt, Cole, Macie, Clarissa, Remington and Trace. His sisters Nora Minor and Martha Beecher, his brother-in-law Mick Beecher, and his nephews and nieces, who he loved as his own, also survive him. Arrangments by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2020