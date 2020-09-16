Hadley Van Hathcock Hadley Van Hathcock, 77, of KC, MO passed Sept. 12, 2020 at the family home. He was the son of Martin L. Hathcock and Leongoree Morrison. Hadley worked for the KC, MO Police Dept. for 30 years. After retirement he worked as a Private Detective and a school bus driver. Later he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Hadley was a proud Christian for 48 years. On Sept. 24, 1961, he married, Mary Roberts. They would have celebrated 59 years this month. Hadley is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Cynthia Hathcock of the family home; a son, Darin (Brandi) Hathcock of OP, KS; 3 grandchildren, Nixon Van Hathcock, Marston Van Hathcock, and Vandyl Floyd Hathcock. Hadley was preceded in death by his parents; 2 children, Michael Van Hathcock, and Brant Alan Hathcock. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept 17, 2020 at White Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation from 1-2 PM; funeral at 2 PM. Burial will in Gospel Hill Cemetery Pottersville, MO, conducted by Robertson- Drago Funeral Home, West Plains, MO at Gospel Hill Cemetery at Pottersville, MO. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)



