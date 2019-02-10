Cheryl Joyce (Phillips) Hainkel Cheryl Hainkel, 68, of Kansas City North, MO went home peacefully on February 4, 2019 next to her loving Husband. She was born to Don and Doris Phillips on March 31, 1950 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She attended Nickerson High School, Hutchinson Community College, and Southwestern College graduating in 1972. Cheryl was employed by the Social Security Administration rising to the position of Claims Representative. She was also Regional Vice President of Council 220 of the AFGE. She retired in 2015 after 40 years with the agency. Cheryl was active in the VFW and Military Order of the Cooties. She achieved the positions District 3 Auxiliary President Missouri VFW and Grand President of the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary before her passing. Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Phillips and a niece, Shania. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, TJ Hainkel; father, Don Phillips; sister, Bev Baker; a nephew; niece; and 3 great nephews. Also survived by 2 stepchildren, Alan Hainkel and Crystal Deshazer. Memorial services will be 10:30 AM Saturday February 16, 2019 at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made to the VFW National Home for Children (3573 S Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids MI 48827)



