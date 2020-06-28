Hal (Harold) E. Burton, Jr. Hal (Harold) E. Burton, Jr., age 67, died June 12, 2020 in his Tampa, Florida home from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was born in Mercer County, Missouri in March of 1953 to the late Mary Lou Brown Burton and Harold E. Burton, Sr. Hal graduated from high school in Creston, Iowa in 1971, where he was a competitive, multi-sport athlete. After attending Southwest Community College in Creston, he explored job opportunities in Florida, then moved to Galveston, Texas where he became a talented journeyman carpenter. Love, marriage and family lured him back to the Midwest. As an adult, Hal played softball (and smashed home runs) well into his 40s. He also coached youth baseball and was an active Boy Scout leader with Troop 333 of Parkville, MO. Hal found joy in music, classic cars, antiques, the KC Royals, and helping friends and family with their home projects. Hal retired in August of 2018 as a Superintendent with JE Dunn Construction. During his three-decade tenure, he mentored and shaped the skills of many tradesmen leaving a lasting impact not only on them, but on the projects they built together. Retirement led Hal and his wife to Florida where they confronted the diagnosis of ALS with grace and determination. Hal never let ALS diminish his smile or positive attitude. He faced his new reality one day at a time adopting "go with the flow" as his mantra. Hal is survived by his wife of 41 years, MaryJo Moeri Burton. They lived in Kansas City, MO for 33 years where they raised their two sons, Joshua (Omaha, NE) and Nick (Tampa, FL). Hal also is survived by his sister Vicki Burton Jackson (St. Joseph, MO) and three grandchildren Avery, Parker and Reese (Omaha, NE). With COVID-19 in mind, the family will host a VIRTUAL Celebration of Life on August 1. Details at:www.facebook.com/hal.burton.900 It was Hal's desire to be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered in the future with his wife's. He also suggested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ALS Association of Florida (www.alsafl.org) to help find a cure for this devastating disease.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.