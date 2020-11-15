1/1
August 14, 2003 - November 11, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Hannah Viens entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born August 14, 2003 to Jim and Kim Viens in Overland Park, Kansas, Hannah had battled pediatric brain cancer since May of 2014. She was a strong fighter that never complained about what she had to deal with but kept trusting in God as her strength and refuge and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Hannah had a lot of interests including crafts, jigsaw puzzles, playing games, reading, and riding her bike. She also enjoyed time together with her family and being outdoors.
Hannah was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Philip and Joyce Viens, and is survived by her parents, Jim and Kim Viens; her siblings Elizabeth, Faith, Rebecca, Isaiah, and Matthias, all of Kansas City, Kansas, and maternal grandparents Greg and Marjorie Powell of Gardner, Kansas; as well as her loving church family at The Master's Community Church in Kansas City, Kansas; and a host of loving family and friends around the world.
Visitation will be at Lenexa Baptist Church on November 19th from 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be at Lenexa Baptist Church on November 20th at 10 am. She will be buried at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Kansas. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lenexa Baptist Church
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lenexa Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
