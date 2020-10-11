1/1
Hans Ingmar Johansson
1936 - 2020
Hans Ingmar Johansson
May 21, 1936 - October 5, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - With great sadness, the Johansson family announces the unexpected passing of Hans Ingmar Johansson on October 5th, 2020.
Beloved husband to Barbara and proud father to Lars (Dorinda), Krister (Katarina), and Anders (Sandra), proud grandfather to Lars-Eric, Jack, Mia, Matteus, Natalia, Kyria, and Marcus.
Hans was 19 when he emigrated from Sweden to New York. Alone, on his first day in America, he walked into a jazz club and came across a saxophone player on stage, it was Charlie Parker, and it was 1955. This day set a precedent to a life filled with adventure.
Hans was a metallurgical engineer and an old school gentleman. He enjoyed his work and was fond of all his colleagues, especially Helge Aasen, and Fransiscus Prince.
Fluent in English, French, Swedish, and Norwegian. He loved to look the part, dressed to the nines whenever possible.
His work would enable him to travel the world throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and back home to Sweden, as often as he could.
His cultivated passions were immense; he was a triathlete, a rally car navigator, bicycled through Kansas, and Portugal. He loved a good hockey game or special dinner with his wife Barbara at Chez L'Ami Jean in Paris.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Humane Society of Greater KC. Due to the unfortunate circumstances related to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
