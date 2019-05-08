Kansas City Star Obituaries
Hans J. Gruschka Hans, 88, of KC, MO passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 with his wife by his side. Hans was born on March 1, 1931 in Germany. He immigrated to the USA in 1960 with his family. Hans worked as a brick mason and member of Bricklayers Local Union 15. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gisela; his daughter, Brigitte; grandson, Brett (Liz); great grandson, Brock; brother, Peter (Edda) and niece Carmon and family of Germany; niece, Jane; great nephew, Max; and great niece, Amy and great niece and nephew Christina and Micheal. Services will be 2:30 PM, Saturday May 11, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO. The Family will receive friends from 1-2:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Life Unlimited. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019
