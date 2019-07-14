Harlan D. Ellis Harlan D. Ellis, D.V.M. passed away in Springfield, MO on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Daniel Delos and Viola Amelia (née Swanson) Ellis. After graduating from Wyandotte High School in KCK, he began his studies at Kansas State University, where he played one season and lettered as a guard on the college football team as a 17-year old. Upon turning 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and went on to serve in the 9th Infantry Division, 60th Infantry Regiment, I Company. During the war, he was a scout for his platoon in Germany. After his military service, he returned to K-State where he completed his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1950. He served for more than 30 years in the USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service, culminating in his final post as Inspector in charge of meat inspection for the State of Missouri. Doctor Ellis was a 71- year member of the Masonic Fraternity, Wyandotte Lodge #3 and a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Delos Ellis and Viola Amelia (Swanson) Keller, by his wife of 43 years, Velma Lorene (Butler), and by his son Harlan D. Ellis, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Curtis) Bock and Karen Lorene Ellis; his step-sons, Norman (Cindy) Baldwin and Richard Baldwin; his five grandchildren, Ryan (Greta) Ellis Bock, Rachel (Jason) Amelia Bock Dixon, Greg (Tammy) Baldwin, Ashley Baldwin, and Jennifer (Robert) Sederburg; and his great-grandchildren, Eliot Bock, Gillian Bock, Taylor Baldwin, and Addie Sederburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to the Excellence in Veterinary Medicine Scholarship V93920, care of KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019