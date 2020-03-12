Kansas City Star Obituaries
Harlan James Koca Harlan James Koca, 89, of Mission, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 5601 W. 62nd Street Mission, Kansas 66202; Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 Friday at the church. Online Obituary & Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
