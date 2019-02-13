Harlan Lewis Blede Harlan Lewis Blede, 78, of Overland Park, KS passed peacefully away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday evening, February 7, 2019. He was cracking jokes and making them laugh with his incredible sense of humor to the very end. Harlan was born in Lexington, Nebraska on October 22, 1940, the first child of Harlan Edgar and Della B. (Lewis) Blede. He attended school in Brady, Nebraska and helped his family farm at the Blede Homestead in Brady. He moved with his family to the farming community of Washington Creek in Douglas County, Kansas in 1955. Harlan graduated from Overbrook High School with the Class of 1958. After attending both Baker University and KU for a brief time, Harlan decided to serve his country and join the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton, Missouri, serving 4 years as a medic. There, he met the love of his life and was married to Patricia Ann Walker on December 21, 1963 in Utica, New York. They made their home in Grandview, Missouri for 30 years before moving to Overland Park in 1995. Harlan served on the Grandview Board of Alderman from 1973 to 1981 and worked at the Marley Cooling Tower Company for 45 years until he retired in October, 2010. Harlan enjoyed his retired life, participating in the Plain Ole' A's Model A Club with his 1931 Roadster. Gardening, taking care of his lawn, shooting guns, collecting pens, watching car auctions, and taking devoted care of his beloved wife were also among some of his favorite pastimes. There was nothing Harlan loved more than spending time with his family. He was truly a "family man." We have special memories and will never forget our loving father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. Harlan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years who he affectionately called "Patty Ann" on July 18, 2015. Harlan was also preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Della Blede, his sister, Catherine Lou Turner, his daughter-in-law Stacey Blede, and his grandparents, Henning and Elsie Blede and Edward and Laura Lewis. Harlan is survived by his two loving children, Lisa (Terry) Dye of Greenwood, MO and Mike (Robyn) Blede of Raymore, MO; his seven grandchildren, Laura (Blake) Wieden of Eudora, KS, Abby Krone of Lenexa, KS, Dalton and Mackenzie Dye of Greenwood, and Brady, Jayce, and Kaedyn Blede of Raymore, MO; his brother, Robert Joe Blede (Karen) of Carbondale, KS; six cousins, and many friends and extended family. There are no planned services at this time, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Harlan will be cremated and buried along with his wife in a joint, private family burial in Washington Creek Cemetery in Douglas County, Kansas. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the miniature horse therapy organization, Half-Pint Heroes, 703 South Park Drive, Raymore, Missouri, 64083



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019