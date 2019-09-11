|
Harlene L. Scofield Harlene Scofield, beloved mother and grandmother, talented musician, and devoted friend, passed away on September 9th at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. She was 93. Harlene was born on March 26, 1926, to Duncan and Alta Reed in Norris, Missouri. She grew up with one brother, D.C. and one sister, Twila. Harlene was a precocious musician and began teaching herself to play the piano at the age of three, after her parents told her she was too young for lessons. All five played together in a family band for church services and community gatherings. In 1944 after high school, Harlene went to Washington, D.C and worked at the Pentagon before starting college. Her Bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State University was a dual major in music and home economics. Harlene had a 58 year-long career as the organist and pianist at South-Broadland Presbyterian Church, where she was famous for her much-used, dilapidated organ shoes. A natural entertainer, she was never more at home than when she sat down at the piano and tirelessly played any tune her audience suggested, bobbing her head in time to her melody. She was truly gifted and provided musical delight for many over the years. Harlene brought her special warmth and laughter to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where she worked as an executive secretary and developed many close friendships. She was also a mentor of teenagers, enjoying years of hosting youth bible studies in her home. She was known for her quick wit, happy giggle and smart sense of humor. She cherished her numerous close friends. Her spirit was kind and her Christian faith was deep and abiding. Harlene is survived by her two daughters, Lenesa Frisch and Dawn Scofield Mensch and their husbands, and 22 grand and great grandchildren. Her visitation will be 6-8pm, Friday, Sept.13 at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Funeral services will be 10am, Saturday, Sept. 14 at South-Broadland Presbyterian Church, 7850 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Memorials may be made in her memory to the South-Broadland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019