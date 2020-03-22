|
Harley Eugene "Gene" Chubb Harley Eugene "Gene" Chubb passed away peacefully Monday, March 16. He is survived by his wife Cynthia; his children, Stephen (Laurie), Katrina (James) Stoway, and Denise (Gary) Masoner; his stepchildren Brad Parsons and Melinda (Kelly) Hoover, as well as several grandchildren. He lived a life of service to others. Due to the current coronavirus situation, no services will be held at this time. A private memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Memorial donations should be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020