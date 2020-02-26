Kansas City Star Obituaries
Penwell-Gable Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
5695 W 95th St
Overland Park, KS 66207
913-232-7334
Harold A. Kling Sr. Harold A. Kling Sr., 96, died February 22, 2020. He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the Army Air Force. He leaves his wife of 73 years, Marguerite, his daughter Kathy, two sons Andy and Ric, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Harold and Marguerite owned the "Olathe Donut and Pastry Shop" in downtown Olathe for 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
