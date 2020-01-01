|
Harold Ahnefeld Jr. Harold Ahnefeld Jr., 82, passed away December 25, 2019. Harold was born December 5, 1937 in Norborne, MO to Harold and Inez Ahnefeld Sr. He was a graduate of Carrollton High School. Harold "Bud" married Marilyn Frances Connor in Oklahoma on November 1, 1964. He was a truck driver for Fleming Foods for 37 years prior to his retirement. Harold "Bud" is preceded in death by his parents; Harold Sr and Inez Iona; his infant sister Dixie Deann, his brother, Gary Cole Ahnefeld Sr. and wife, Marilyn Frances Ahnefeld. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Jean Blumer; son, Sean Mitchell Ahnefeld; grandchildren, Taylor Mitchell Ahnefeld and Brady Owen Blumer. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am followed by a Celebration of Life Friday, January 3rd at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 N.E. 72nd St., Gladstone, MO 64118. Interment will be at Terrace Park Cemetery, 801 N.W. 108th St. (Shoal Creek Pkwy), Kansas City, MO 64155. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions for landscaping improvements to Adkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 N.E. Pleasant Valley Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020