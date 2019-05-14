Home

Harold Austin Hewitt Harold Austin Hewitt, passed into heaven on 10 May 2019. Harold was born 13 August 1922 in Milford, Nebraska. The youngest son of George S and Matilda (Raitt) Hewitt, he served in the Navy during World War II, receiving the Purple heart for injuries sustained during a Kamikaze attack. Harold married Rita Mae Crozier in February 1946. He spent 33 years as an engineer with Bell Systems establishing communications networks. Harold is survived by his three children: Nancy Marie Raines, of Soldier, Kansas; Stephen Ray Hewitt, of Harrisonville, Missouri; and Susan Kay Stevens of Leavenworth,Kansas; 5 grandchildren: Jacob Raines, Mike and Tim Hewitt, and Melissa and Daniel Stevens; and 4 great-grandchildren: Rebecca and Alexander Raines, and Eli and Noah Hewitt. Visitation will begin at 10am, Funeral Service at 11am on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 at Longview Funeral home, 12700 Southeast Raytown Rd, Kansas City,Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
