Obituary Condolences Flowers Harold Dean Barchers Harold Barchers went peacefully to his heavenly home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 86. Harold lived a full life promoting kindness and gentleness in everything that he did. He shouldered patiently his 10 year battle with Parkinson's. Born February 28, 1933, southwest of Henrietta, Missouri to Henry and Lillian Merle (Koontz) Barchers, Harold was the third of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Barchers and wife, Jaunita; a brother-in-law, James Fisher. Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florence Kay (Pescetto) Barchers of Richmond, Missouri; three daughters, Crystal Vainer of Chillicothe, Missouri; Princess Coughlin and husband, Kevin, of Kansas City, Missouri; Belle Jones and husband, Randy, of Westminster, Colorado; five grandchildren, Timothy Vainer of Chillicothe, Missouri; Brittany Coughlin Mehl and husband, Adam, of Kansas City, Missouri; Preston Coughlin and wife, AnnRene, of Kansas City, Missouri; Kaydee Hummel of Westminster, Colorado; Vance Hummel of Westminster, Colorado; three siblings Louise Fisher of Schaumburg, Illinois; Virgil Barchers and wife, Carole, of Richmond, Missouri; Otis Barchers and wife, Joy, of Liberty, Missouri. Harold graduated from Richmond High School in 1951. Harold proudly served his country when he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, on April 21, 1953. He was sent to Korea where he was the head of the Fire Direction Center for the 155 Gun Long Toms. Upon Harold's honorable discharge, he returned to Richmond and farmed. At this time he also started teaching Sunday school classes at the First Christian Church in Richmond, where he was a member. After getting married in 1957, he lived in Kansas City and worked for Hallmark Cards, but again he and Kay decided to return to Richmond and farm. In September 1958 they bought the farm where they have lived to this day. In 1972, Harold started B and B Roofing and Contracting which he ran until he retired in 1989. He was President of the Ray County Historical Society from 1992 to 1997 and was a charter member of both the Ray County Historical Society and the Ray County Genealogical Association. Harold was a regular volunteer at the Salvation Army for 27 years. His harmonica playing has given him and others countless hours of enjoyment. He has played for many groups including rest homes, funerals and community centers. Harold loved animals and promoted their welfare his entire life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Ray County Humane Society. Harold's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 8th at The Ray County Library Community Room, 215 East Lexington Street, Richmond, Missouri. Enter on West side. Visitation at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am. Please join us for lunch afterwards. If we could write a story It would be the greatest ever told Of a kind and gentle husband and father Who had a heart of gold! We love you dearly and will miss you. The Family of Harold Dean Barchers

