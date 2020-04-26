|
Harold L. Burnette Harold Lee ("Buster") Burnette, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away on April 20, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He was born September 18, 1927, and was the last surviving of six children born to Myrtle Mae (Miller) and Thomas Burnett. A hard worker, Harold began his first job when he was 14 at CertainTeed Roofing Company followed by H.D. Lee and A&P Tea Co. During his years at Richmond High School he was captain of his football team. After graduating he joined the U.S. Navy. While on leave from boot camp in 1945 he married Joan Reynolds. After returning home from the Navy he went back to work for A&P. While working for them he attended night school and graduated from Weaver School of Real Estate and Professional Salesmanship receiving courses from K.U. and M.I.T. After five years he was called back into service for the Korean conflict, serving at the naval air station in Olathe, KS. Upon his return he spent the next 44 years in the grocery store business, the majority of that as Manager of the United Super in Platte Woods, MO. He was always smiling and waving when greeting his customers. Harold and his family joined Platte Woods United Methodist Church in 1961. They had two children, LeeAnn (Burnette) Burt and Jon Steven Burnette. Over the years Harold enjoyed traveling, KC Chiefs and Royals, fishing, hunting, cards and coin collecting. Harold and Joan shared 51 years of married happiness together before she died in 1997. He and Betty married May 9, 1998. She affectionately called him HB and they had nearly 22 golden years together. Harold leaves his wife, Betty, of Kansas City, MO, his daughter, LeeAnn (Rodney) Burt of Fort Myers, FL and his daughter-in-law, Jackie Burnette, and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jackson Burnette of Kansas City. He leaves four bonus children Becky (Bill) Parish, Bryan (Ruthie) Wolkey, Bill (Staci) Wolkey and Brent (Amy) Wolkey, as well as grandkids and great grandkids from this union. Harold's only son, Jon Burnette, died on March 27, 2020. Due to COVID complications a small family service and burial will be at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the and/or the Salvation Army.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020