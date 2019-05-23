Harold D. Newton Air Force SMSgt (retired) Harold D. Newton, Sr. (Hal), passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019. He collapsed while walking his dog, Gus, in the park. Although the suddenness of his passing is heartbreaking for our family, we know he would have been miserable being a patient had we lost him to a long illness. We will miss him painfully, but we are comforted knowing he had one heck of a good life. He loved traveling and has explored the world his entire adult life. He leaves behind his wife and globe-trotting partner of 49 years, Susan Young Newton and his 3 children, all of whom followed him into the Air Force: SMSgt (retired) Harold Newton, Jr (wife Melanie), Nikki Newton, and Major Stephanie Proellochs (husband MSgt (retired) John). He is Papa to six grandkids: Alyssa, Matt, Madison, Noah, J.P, and Emma, and three great grandkids: Nissa, Izaiah, and Eva. He also leaves behind a ton of family who will miss him like crazy and friends who were like family from all over the world. Hal was born in Kansas City, MO, December 1951, the second of three sons, to Katherine Conn Newton and Kenneth E. Newton, Sr. All three Newton sons served in the U.S. Armed Forces; Kenneth, Jr. in the Navy, Hal in the Air Force, and Willis in the Marines. Hal had an exemplary 25 year Air Force career, retiring in February 1996. He worked in the armaments career field on the A-10, B-52 and for the (now unclassified) Tacit Rainbow project and was stationed in England (three times), California (twice), Korea, and New York. A huge proponent of education, while on active duty, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree and Master of Science Degree in Logistics Engineering Management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. After his retirement from the AF, he worked for the Department of Homeland Security from which he retired in 2014. Hal was an aviation enthusiast, earning his private pilot's license in 1996 and building his own plane, which has been almost complete for nearly ten years. Hal's legacy is his love of country, his curiosity and love of exploring, his kindness and willingness to do anything for anybody, his ability to fix anything, and his legendary detailedvery detailedway of giving directions. He is so loved and will be so greatly missed. A Memorial Service for Hal will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lees Summit, MO, at 11:00 on Saturday, 25 May 2019. A visitation will be held the hour prior. Contributions may be made to the and The Sarcoma Foundation. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.

