Dr. Harold (Hal) D. West Jr. Dr. Harold (Hal) D. West, Jr., 81 of Independence, MO passed away August 17th at Centerpoint Medical Center. Dr. West was born September 12, 1938 in Nashville, TN to parents Dr. Harold Sr. and Jessie (Penn) West. Dr. West graduated from Pearl High School in 1955 after which he attended Tennessee State University and graduated in 1959. He went on to attend Howard University for a year of graduate school before choosing to attend Meharry Medical School from 1960-1964. He graduated as an M.D. with honors and was a member of the AOA (Alpha Omega Alpha) fraternity. He was given his diploma from his father, a PhD. in Bio-Chemistry, and the first black president of Meharry Medical College. Dr. West was also a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve's during his final two years at Meharry. He continued his time as a physician in the Navy with multiple assignments beginning in San Diego's Balboa Naval Hospital, Japan - 1966-67, and other parts of Asia. He served in the Navy until honorably discharged in 1973 as a Commander. Later that year he partnered with Dr. John Collins and they began their medical practice, Orthopedic Associates of Kansas City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edna West Minaya, daughter Tonya Rene West, and son Ryan Dean Ried. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda K. West, and his sons Harold D. West, III and Devon K. Ried. Hal married Carole Baltimore in 1960 and had two children (Tonya and Harold) after which he married Linda Ried in 1980 and became the stepfather to two more children (Ryan and Devon). Surviving grandchildren: Lindsey C. West, Hayden M. Ried, Kye D. Ried and Kaleb W. Ried. Hal was a member Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, NAACP, American Medical Association, and a variety of other professional organizations. He served as President of the medical staff for The Medical Center of Independence and Independence Regional Medical Center. One of his greatest joys was sponsoring a little league baseball team. It began as Orthopedic Associates of KC and later changed to Dr. Hal West Wildcats. He enjoyed watching these boys turn into wonderful young men. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and caring for his dogs which meant so much to him. Traveling brought him tremendous joy as he and his wife visited many countries. He was an avid watcher of the Chiefs, Royals, and KU basketball. He will be missed by his friends, family, and collegues. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or ASPCA. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



