Harold Denis Neumann Harold Denis Neumann, 81 of Foster City, California, died peacefully, September 10, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Inez Marie (Johnson) Neumann, and his sister, Ann James. Denis is survived by his wife, Patricia Neumann. Denis was born on August 5, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was introduced to high speeds and racing by his father, a historically renowned airplane pilot, barnstormer, and cross-country air racer. This translated into an early life interest in fast hot rod cars. Denis's favorite car was his 1964 Pontiac GTO, a speedster that won many head to head races on the rural roads of Kansas and Missouri. Denis earned his Bachelor's Degree in business from Baker University, Baldwin City, KS, in 1960. He was an accountant for U.S. Epperson Underwriting. In 1967, Denis moved to San Francisco and began a career as an appraiser. He was a staff appraiser with General Appraisal Company and later a senior manager with American Appraisal Company. In 1979 he started his own company, Valuation Associates in San Mateo, California. Denis married Patricia Ann Mueting on August 28, 1975. They lived in San Mateo and then Redwood City. Together, they enjoyed a life of sailing, opera, symphony, yoga, and travel. After Pat retired from her nursing career, they lived in Half Moon Bay and then Foster City. They enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally visiting family and friends, sailing, and staying engaged in life. After recent health reversals, Denis and Pat relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska to be near relatives. Denis was a loving and compassionate man. After retiring, he found his second calling as a hospice volunteer in San Mateo. He was intellectually motivated and had an eclectic array of interests including reading, writing, poetry, car and boat racing, and aviation. Denis will be dearly missed by his wife Pat and all who had the privilege of walking with him on his life's journey. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, Denis asked for memorials to be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd., #300, San Mateo, California.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019