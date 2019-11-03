|
Harold E. Ferris Harold E. Ferris, 72, Kansas City, KS, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Saint Joseph Health Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the SPCA. Harold was born March 5, 1947, in Kansas City, KS and was a 1965 graduate of Wyandotte High School. After graduating he started working at Hallmark Cards before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Harold served in Vietnam and then returned to Hallmark where he worked for 44 years retiring in 2009. He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Royetta M. Ferris. Step-children; Eraina Paul (Mike), David Qualls. Grandchildren; Victoria and Cameron Paul, Logan, Sadie and Jesse Qualls. Brother, Larry Ferris (Debbie) and sister, Betty Jo Smothers. Nephews and Niece; Larry "Joey" Ferris, Stephanie Ferris and James Slade. Great niece; Addyson Rose Ferris. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019