Harold E. Fuchs

Harold E. Fuchs Harold E. Fuchs, 86, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Harold was born on February 8,1933 in Vienna, Austria to Jack and Binnie Fuchs. His family returned to the United States in 1937. Harry grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey where he graduated from Lincoln High School. Harry graduated from Saint Peter's College with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He married Renee Goldstein, the love of his life, in 1955. Harry was employed by Western Electric which later became AT&T for his entire career. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Renee Fuchs, three children: Lonni (Andrea) Fuchs, Lorri Fuchs (Howard) Coppaken, and Dayna Fuchs (Steven) Nussbaum. Harry treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren: Jennifer (Dusty) Hancock, Rachel (Thomas) Ryan, Morgan and Brandon Nussbaum, and Elizabeth Willens. Harry also had four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27 at Mount Moriah Chapel, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. On line condolences and full obituary at http://www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
