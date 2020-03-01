|
Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at ninety years of age. Sonny was born on January 29, 1930 in Kansas City, MO and was a resident of Lee's Summit for sixty-four years. Sonny was a retired plumber and a long-time member of Raintree Community Church. He will be remembered for his devotion to his and family and faith, as well as his love of conversation and laughter. Sonny is preceded in death by his cherished wife of sixty-three years, Patsy McClintock. He is survived by his four loving children, Janice Collier of Lee's Summit, MO; Diane Maier of Raymore, MO; Jeff McClintock of Kimberling City, MO and Elizabeth Simpson of Lee's Summit, MO. Sonny was also proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the service immediately following at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020