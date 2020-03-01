Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold McClintock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock Obituary
Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock Harold Edward "Sonny" McClintock of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at ninety years of age. Sonny was born on January 29, 1930 in Kansas City, MO and was a resident of Lee's Summit for sixty-four years. Sonny was a retired plumber and a long-time member of Raintree Community Church. He will be remembered for his devotion to his and family and faith, as well as his love of conversation and laughter. Sonny is preceded in death by his cherished wife of sixty-three years, Patsy McClintock. He is survived by his four loving children, Janice Collier of Lee's Summit, MO; Diane Maier of Raymore, MO; Jeff McClintock of Kimberling City, MO and Elizabeth Simpson of Lee's Summit, MO. Sonny was also proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the service immediately following at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -