Harold EikenApril 16, 1932 - September 30, 2020KC, Missouri - Harold A. Eiken was born in Etterville, MO to Slyvester and Sarah Eiken, He was owner and operator of Eiken Disposal and Eiken Trucking. He loved dancing, spending time on the family farm, hunting deer, and being with family. Harold was preceded by his parents; five siblings; and daughter, Laurie Jo; and survived by his wife of 59 yrs, Eva Jo Eiken; children, Harold L. Eiken, Jr. (Dorothy Jean), Jeffrey T. Eiken, and Christy (Michael) Moody; grandchildren: Charlotte, Heather, Jessica, Chad, Alex, Zach, Shelby, Kristina, and Thomas; great grandchildren: Chylenn, Nicole, Matthew, Caleb, Sarai, Mary, Sophia, Anthony, and Barisha; great-great grandchildren, Ciara, Jordan, and one on the way; and sister, Ana Mae Ellstrom. Services will be at Northland Cathedral on Thur, Oct 8th, w/ visitation from 10-11am, followed by the funeral, and burial at Terrace Park. Contributions may be made to the church or St. Jude's.