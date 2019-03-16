Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home - Camdenton
15 Clint Avenue
Camdenton, MO 65020
573-346-2265
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Beebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Francis Beebe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Francis Beebe Obituary
Harold Francis Beebe Harold Francis Beebe, son of Russell Eugene and Neva Gene Wilkin Beebe, was born, November 10, 1929, in Leavenworth, Kansas. He departed this life, March 13, 2019, in his home, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, at the age of Eighty-nine years, four months and three days. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Beebe and wife Midge, and brother-in-law, H D Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Beebe of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; children, Jim Beebe and wife Ann of Lee Summit, Missouri, Kathy Weitzel and husband Paul of Cary, Illinois, Karen Kortyohann and husband Richard of Parrish, Florida, and David Beebe and wife Monica of Sunrise Beach, Missouri,; grandchildren, Melissa Beebe, Jenny Beebe, Jon Weitzel, Cari Weitzel, Katherine Kortyohann, Noah Russell, Kevin Fleenor, James Fleenor, and Daniel Beebe,; six great-grandchildren,; sister, Helen Jean Cunningham of Raymore, Missouri,; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Graveside services will be held at 12:00p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The and sent to the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now