Harold Francis Beebe Harold Francis Beebe, son of Russell Eugene and Neva Gene Wilkin Beebe, was born, November 10, 1929, in Leavenworth, Kansas. He departed this life, March 13, 2019, in his home, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, at the age of Eighty-nine years, four months and three days. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Beebe and wife Midge, and brother-in-law, H D Cunningham. He is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Beebe of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; children, Jim Beebe and wife Ann of Lee Summit, Missouri, Kathy Weitzel and husband Paul of Cary, Illinois, Karen Kortyohann and husband Richard of Parrish, Florida, and David Beebe and wife Monica of Sunrise Beach, Missouri,; grandchildren, Melissa Beebe, Jenny Beebe, Jon Weitzel, Cari Weitzel, Katherine Kortyohann, Noah Russell, Kevin Fleenor, James Fleenor, and Daniel Beebe,; six great-grandchildren,; sister, Helen Jean Cunningham of Raymore, Missouri,; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Graveside services will be held at 12:00p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The and sent to the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary