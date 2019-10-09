Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Hanson Obituary
Harold D. Hanson 1931 2019 Harold Hanson, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 6, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 pm followed by visitation until 8:30 pm at St. John Francis Regis Church, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to St. John Francis Regis Church or Catholic Radio Network 1400 NE 42 nd Ter. KCMO 64116. Harold is survived by his children; James Hanson (Shelly), Phillip Hanson (Nancy), Maureen Riley (Michael), and Patrick Hanson. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.