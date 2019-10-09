|
Harold D. Hanson 1931 2019 Harold Hanson, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 6, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 pm followed by visitation until 8:30 pm at St. John Francis Regis Church, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to St. John Francis Regis Church or Catholic Radio Network 1400 NE 42 nd Ter. KCMO 64116. Harold is survived by his children; James Hanson (Shelly), Phillip Hanson (Nancy), Maureen Riley (Michael), and Patrick Hanson. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019