Harold J. Goldin Harold J. Goldin, 93, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 5529 Ditzler, Raytown, MO 64133. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City. Harold was born July 28, 1925 in Northampton, Mass to the late Shepperd and Celia (August) Goldin. Harold is preceded in death by his son, Charles Goldin. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James and wife Marla; daughter, Gayle Goldin; granddaughters: Deborah Goldin and Laura Roemer; grandson, Steven Goldin and great-grandson, Westley Roemer. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019